Clayton County 10 Most Wanted: Marquavius Hendrix arrested for 2021 murder

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The Brief Marquavius Hendrix was arrested for the 2021 shooting death of Cormella Thomas. Hendrix was ranked second on Clayton County’s "10 Most Wanted" list prior to his capture. A multi-agency task force, including U.S. Marshals, apprehended Hendrix without incident three years after the crime.



A man has been arrested in the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found next to Interstate 675 in October 2021.

What we know:

Marquavius Antonion Hendrix was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm.

The backstory:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the body of 30-year-old Cormella "Missy" Thomas was found dead in the area of I-675 and Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood on Oct. 3, 2021.

Cormella Thomas, 30, was found shot to death near I-675 and Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood on Oct. 3, 2021. (Family photo)

The mother of three suffered three gunshot wounds, two of which police say were in her legs, and one bullet pierced her chest.

What they're saying:

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said Hendrix was No. 2 on the county’s 10 most wanted list.

"Today, an operation was carried out to take Hendrix into custody without incident. The operation was led by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF), along with the Georgia State Patrol and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed a potential motive for the shooting or whether Hendrix and Thomas were known to one another prior to the incident.

It also remains unclear what led investigators to Hendrix three years after the body was discovered or if additional suspects are being sought in connection with the death.