Police investigate homicide near I-675 in Clayton County

Clayton County police are investigating a homicide on Sunday near Interstate 675.

Sgt. J. Isaac with the Clayton County Police Department said details of the ongoing investigation are limited, but the scene is in the area of I-675 NB near Anvil Block Road.

FOX 5 Atlanta police squad cars on the right shoulder and a taped-off, wooded area on the side of the road.

Police investigate a homicide on I-675 on Sunday in Clayton County. (Geor)

All lanes appeared to be shut down on I-675 north.

Speeds are slow as far south as Forest Parkway.

Traffic backs up on I-675 north south of Anvil Block Road due to police activity. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

