Atlanta armed robbery suspects kidnap, shoot restaurant owner, police say

Atlanta police search for two suspects accused of robbing someone at a brewpub in Castleberry Hill before the owner was kidnapped.

It happened at Atlantucky Brewery, owned by members of Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots.

When officers responded at around 11 p.m., they found a customer was robbed in a parking garage.

Suspects went inside the brewery as it was closing and went after the owner, police said.

The suspects allegedly forced the owner into his own car, a white SUV. The man was shot when he tried to escape in Hapeville.

He was shot once in the leg, and it's not believed to be life-threatening.

"Once he had an opportunity he tried to make a run for it," Capt. Christian Hunt said. "What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and that's when he got shot."

Atlanta police are working with Hapeville police to track the suspects. Police haven't released a suspect description.