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Cartersville man sentenced after rape conviction in Paulding County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2026 9:37pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jason C. Sisson (Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A 44-year-old Cartersville man received two life sentences plus 25 years for multiple violent sexual offenses.
    • A Paulding County jury found Sisson guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, and child cruelty.
    • The sentencing concludes a justice process that began with an Euharlee Police Department investigation in May 2018.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 44-year-old Cartersville man was sentenced to two life sentences on Tuesday after his rape conviction last month in Paulding County.

The backstory:

Jason C. Sisson was convicted on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree on Feb. 27 following a four-day trial.

The Euharlee Police Department launched the investigation around May 27, 2018, after the victim reported the sexual assault.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Scott Smith sentenced Sisson to two life sentences plus 25 years.

What they're saying:

"The crimes of rape and aggravated sodomy inflict some of the deepest and most lasting harm imaginable," District Attorney Robert S. Lane stated following Sisson’s sentencing. "This conviction makes clear that those who prey on the innocent will face the full weight of justice."

The Source: The details in this article come from the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Paulding CountyNewsCrime and Public SafetyCartersville