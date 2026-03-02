Cartersville man convicted of 'insidious crimes' of rape, child cruelty

article

The Brief A jury required only 15 minutes to find a Cartersville man guilty following a four-day trial. Jason Sisson was convicted of multiple felonies, including rape, aggravated sodomy, and first-degree cruelty to children. A formal sentencing hearing before Judge Scott Smith is scheduled for March 17.



It took only 15 minutes for a jury to find a 44-year-old Cartersville man guilty of rape after a four-day trial.

What we know:

Jason C. Sisson was found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree on Feb. 27.

The Euharlee Police Department launched the investigation around May 27, 2018, after the victim reported the sexual assault.

The backstory:

The case, which originally was being prosecuted in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, was transferred to the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in 2024 after a conflict was identified.

What they're saying:

"Rape and child molestation are among the most insidious crimes we prosecute," said District Attorney Robert S. Lane. "They rob victims—especially children—of their innocence and their sense of safety. Our office was proud to assist our colleagues in Bartow County in securing this conviction and ensuring that another predator is removed from our community."

What's next:

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for March 17 in front of Judge Scott Smith.