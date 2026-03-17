Atlanta police search for shooter in botched exchange
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for an individual accused of shooting a juvenile during an exchange on Garibaldi Street in February 2025.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 600 block of Garibaldi St. SW around 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2025, where they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said the juvenile was alert, conscious, and breathing and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Investigators believe the victim and the shooter had met to exchange items when the suspect tried to take the items and run. A scuffle ensued, and that’s when the victim was shot.
The alleged shooter was wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie with white writing on the back, and carrying a duffel bag.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide an update on the victim's condition.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.