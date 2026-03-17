Atlanta police search for shooter in botched exchange

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of shooting a juvenile in February 2025. Officers said the shooting happened on Garibaldi Street during a botched item exchange. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.



Atlanta police are searching for an individual accused of shooting a juvenile during an exchange on Garibaldi Street in February 2025.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of Garibaldi St. SW around 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2025, where they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the juvenile was alert, conscious, and breathing and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooter had met to exchange items when the suspect tried to take the items and run. A scuffle ensued, and that’s when the victim was shot.

The alleged shooter was wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie with white writing on the back, and carrying a duffel bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide an update on the victim's condition.