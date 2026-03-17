Shooting at Jasper VA clinic: Suspect shot by police dies, victim hospitalized

The Brief One person is dead after being shot by police at a Jasper VA clinic. A VA employee was wounded in the incident and airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition. Police responded to a shots fired call at the Pickens County VA Clinic around 1:30 p.m.



An investigation is underway after a suspected shooter was killed by police and a VA employee was airlifted to a hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Pickens County VA Clinic.

Shooting at Pickens County VA Clinic

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 p.m. on East Church Street in Jasper.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an individual outside the clinic.

Police shot the unidentified person and he has since died.

While the suspect's identity has not been released, police confirmed he was from Jasper.

A VA employee was also located at the scene and was transported for medical treatment before being airlifted to a hospital.

The victim's condition remains unknown.

Investigation status

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the VA’s Office of Inspector General will assist with the investigation.

The clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week, VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz said.

"The VA is rescheduling appointments as necessary and ensuring veterans and staff have access to counseling and chaplain services in the wake of this tragic event," Kasperowicz said.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is also involved in the investigation.

No local schools have been impacted by the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a Jasper VA clinic involving police officers on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

Governor reacts

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement following the showing which read:

"As we continue to monitor the incident at the Pickens County VA Clinic and receive further updates from law enforcement partners on the ground, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted and for our first responders."

Witness recounts chaotic scene

One witness told FOX 5 he was in the nearby Goodwill store when he heard gunfire.

"We heard a bunch of yelling, and we heard the gunshot from the outside of the officers because they were around the building, and we were in the back," the witness said. "And they had us all go in the back, and they were holding the doors, and they locked the front doors of the Goodwill."

He said the group huddled in the back of the store while they waited for the scene to clear.

"I mean, everybody was shaking, everybody was on their phones. And I was calling my wife, saying there's a shooting going on here. And I just want to tell you I love you. Because we didn't know, you know," the witness said.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and officials say more information will be shared as it becomes available.

At this time, the identities of the suspect and victim have not been released. Additionally, police have not said if the shooter and victim knew each other prior to the incident.

The police and sheriff's officer are asking the public to avoid the area during their investigation.