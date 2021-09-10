Multiple Fulton County schools go to virtual due to COVID-19 positivity rate

COVID-19 positivity rates triggered virtual learning at four Fulton County schools under its new COVID-19 mitigation policy, the district announced.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson said Banneker High School, Gullatt Elementary School, Liberty Point Elementary School and Fulton County Schools’ College and Career Academy are located in areas of the county that passed the 1,200 cases per 100,000 threshold. Those schools will operate with virtual learning, beginning Sept. 13.

The district provided details on its "mitigation matrix" on Friday, which is based on the county's epidemiology report which reports positive cases per 100,000 people based. Friday was the first day the strategy was implemented.

The measures are based on the level of COVID-19 positivity within certain municipal boundaries, the school district said.

All instruction will be virtual and spectators are prohibited at all sporting events if an area exceeds 1,250 positive cases per 100,000 people.

This week, third-grade students at Summit Hill Elementary School transitioned to virtual learning through Sept. 13.

On August 30, Fulton County Schools announced Ocee Elementary School in Johns Creek would send its first-grade class home at least through Sept. 3 due to a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts.

