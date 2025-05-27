Arrest made for deadly shooting at Garnett MARTA station
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have obtained arrest warrants for Melvin Marshall, 25, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month.
PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta police release images of person of interest in deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA Station
What we know:
Marshall is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was taken into custody in DeKalb County on an unrelated incident and has since been booked into the Fulton County Jail.
The charges stem from a May 17 shooting at 236 Forsyth Street SW. Officers responded to the location around 6:14 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified by police.
What's next:
Police noted that all arrests are public information and that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say the information released is preliminary and subject to change.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot of the suspect.