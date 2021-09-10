Fulton County Schools 'mitigation matrix' outlines strategies to slow COVID-19 spread

As Georgia school districts plan for COVID-19 outbreaks, Fulton County Schools released a clear outline of its tiered approach to slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

The measures are based on the level of COVID-19 positivity within certain municipal boundaries, the school district said.

At more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, the district is currently requiring masks and limiting visitors in all schools in addition to seating charts in classrooms and on buses.

In cities with a level of 500 cases per 100,000 people, the district will limit lunch in cafeterias, transitions, field trips and assemblies. Sporting events will be limited to 50% capacity.

The district will require students to eat lunches in classrooms, initiate random temperature checks, stagger class changes and cancel assemblies and field trips at a level of 750 cases per 100,000 people.

The district will institute virtual club activities and quarantining students and staff who come in close contact with infected people at 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

All instruction will be virtual and spectators are prohibited at all sporting events if an area registers 1,200 positive cases per 100,000 people.

The district's Sept. 7 epidemiology report shows cases climbing still in most cities. Union City shows the highest rate of spread, exceeding the 1,200-case benchmark. South Fulton, Palmetto, Fairburn and East Point are exhibiting infection rates that are at or near 1,000 cases per 100,000.

This week, third-grade students at Summit Hill Elementary School transitioned to virtual learning through Sept. 13.

On August 30, Fulton County Schools announced Ocee Elementary School in Johns Creek would send its first-grade class home at least through Sept. 3 due to a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts.

