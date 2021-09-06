Fulton County Schools elementary school temporarily switches to remote learning due to COVID-19

Beginning tomorrow, some students at a Fulton County elementary school will temporarily learn remotely due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Third-grade students at Summit Hill Elementary School will transition to virtual learning beginning September 7 through September 13th.

Students are expected to return for in-person learning on September 14th, school officials said.

The decision was made "based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2," according to a statement for Fulton County Schools.

The school system said it will contact anyone who will be required to quarantine for longer.

