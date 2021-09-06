Fulton County Schools elementary school temporarily switches to remote learning due to COVID-19
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Beginning tomorrow, some students at a Fulton County elementary school will temporarily learn remotely due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Third-grade students at Summit Hill Elementary School will transition to virtual learning beginning September 7 through September 13th.
Students are expected to return for in-person learning on September 14th, school officials said.
The decision was made "based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2," according to a statement for Fulton County Schools.
The school system said it will contact anyone who will be required to quarantine for longer.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.