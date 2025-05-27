KSU researcher develops low-cost AI robot to remove strawberry field pests

article

The Brief A Kennesaw State University researcher has developed a low-cost, AI-powered robot that uses night vision to detect and remove pests from strawberry fields without chemicals. Assistant Professor Taeyeong Choi and his team trained the system using images of pests in various poses and conditions, gathered in collaboration with local farmers and the KSU Field Station. The robot offers a sustainable alternative to conventional pesticides, and Choi hopes to expand the technology to target other pests and crops in the future.



A Kennesaw State University researcher has developed a low-cost, AI-powered robotic system aimed at protecting strawberry crops without the use of chemical pesticides, according to KSU.

What we know:

Assistant Professor Taeyeong Choi created the robot, which uses night vision technology to detect and remove pests such as snails and slugs from strawberry fields.

Choi and his team worked with local farmers and the KSU Field Station to gather a wide variety of images showing pests in different poses and conditions to train their AI system.

What they're saying:

Unlike traditional pest control methods that can harm the environment, Choi's robotic system provides a targeted and sustainable alternative.

What's next:

Eventually, he hopes to develop technology to detect and remove other types of pests across various crops.

Why you should care:

According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, up to 40% of global crop production is lost each year due to pests.