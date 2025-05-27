29 BUIs, multiple boating incidents over Memorial Day Weekend reported

article

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released its final report on Memorial Day weekend boating activity, covering the period from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through 11:59 p.m. May 26. The report includes 29 Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests and several boating incidents across six regions.

By the numbers:

Region 1 (Acworth) reported seven BUIs and two boating incidents, including a May 25 incident at Harbor Town Marina on Allatoona Lake. A man operating a small cabin cruiser struck a dock and another boat during a thunderstorm and was arrested for BUI. On May 26, a personal watercraft (PWC) collided with another vessel near Glade Marina; the PWC operator was cited for violating the 100-foot law. No injuries were reported.

Region 2 (Gainesville) recorded four BUIs and two boating incidents. On May 24, three riders were ejected from a PWC after hitting a wake on Lake Hartwell; one passenger sustained a right ankle injury. On May 26, a PWC operator collided with a pontoon boat on Lake Blue Ridge and was cited for operating above idle speed within 100 feet of an object. No injuries were reported.

Region 3 (Thomson) had four BUIs and one incident with three injuries. On May 26, a PWC carrying three juveniles crashed into rip rap at the Hwy 44 bridge on Lake Oconee during heavy rain. All three were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Region 4 (Metter) logged six BUIs and one incident. On May 24, a vessel sank on the Savannah River while being trailered. The operator, who fell into the water and swam to shore, was arrested for BUI.

Region 5 (Albany) reported four BUIs and no boating incidents.

Region 6 (Brunswick) recorded four BUIs and one incident. On May 24, a dual-console jet drive boat ran over the Jekyll Jetties and into the marsh. All four occupants were accounted for and uninjured.

What they're saying:

The Department of Natural Resources urges all boaters to operate safely and responsibly.