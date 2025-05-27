29 BUIs, multiple boating incidents over Memorial Day Weekend reported
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released its final report on Memorial Day weekend boating activity, covering the period from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through 11:59 p.m. May 26. The report includes 29 Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests and several boating incidents across six regions.
By the numbers:
Region 1 (Acworth) reported seven BUIs and two boating incidents, including a May 25 incident at Harbor Town Marina on Allatoona Lake. A man operating a small cabin cruiser struck a dock and another boat during a thunderstorm and was arrested for BUI. On May 26, a personal watercraft (PWC) collided with another vessel near Glade Marina; the PWC operator was cited for violating the 100-foot law. No injuries were reported.
Region 2 (Gainesville) recorded four BUIs and two boating incidents. On May 24, three riders were ejected from a PWC after hitting a wake on Lake Hartwell; one passenger sustained a right ankle injury. On May 26, a PWC operator collided with a pontoon boat on Lake Blue Ridge and was cited for operating above idle speed within 100 feet of an object. No injuries were reported.
Region 3 (Thomson) had four BUIs and one incident with three injuries. On May 26, a PWC carrying three juveniles crashed into rip rap at the Hwy 44 bridge on Lake Oconee during heavy rain. All three were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Region 4 (Metter) logged six BUIs and one incident. On May 24, a vessel sank on the Savannah River while being trailered. The operator, who fell into the water and swam to shore, was arrested for BUI.
Region 5 (Albany) reported four BUIs and no boating incidents.
Region 6 (Brunswick) recorded four BUIs and one incident. On May 24, a dual-console jet drive boat ran over the Jekyll Jetties and into the marsh. All four occupants were accounted for and uninjured.
What they're saying:
The Department of Natural Resources urges all boaters to operate safely and responsibly.