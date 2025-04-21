Mother of teen killed during chase into Little Five Points speaks out

The Brief Cooper Schoenke, 19, was killed when a suspect fleeing Georgia State Patrol ran a red light and crashed into his car in Little Five Points. His mother, Kate Schoenke, is calling for police pursuit reforms, including supervisor approval and restrictions in densely populated areas. Gov. Kemp defended current pursuit policies, while Kate urges Georgians to contact lawmakers and push for change.



One week after a deadly police chase in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood claimed the life of 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke, his mother is calling for changes to Georgia’s pursuit policy.

What we know:

Schoenke, an innocent driver, was killed April 14 when a suspect fleeing from a Georgia State Patrol trooper ran a red light at the intersection of McLendon and Moreland Avenues and slammed into his vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed, had allegedly been driving recklessly on Interstate 20 before leading law enforcement through East Atlanta.

ORIGINAL STORY: 19-year-old killed in Little Five Points crash; victim, suspect identified

What they're saying:

"He was a joy to be around. He had a very keen sense of humor," said Cooper’s mother, Kate Schoenke, in an emotional interview. "Never in a million years would I think that, in Little Five Points of all places, this is where it would happen."

Kate Schoenke, who also lost her husband in a crash more than a decade ago, rushed to the scene after receiving an automated alert. She later learned her only son had died in the crash.

Mohamed made her first court appearance last week. Kate asked the judge to deny bond, saying, "She needs to know the magnitude of what she has done."

RELATED: Mother speaks out at bond hearing for suspect in deadly L5P crash

Cooper Schoenke. Courtesy photo (obtained with permission)

"What she was doing was horrific and terrifying and incredibly irresponsible. But you don't always match someone's energy," Cooper's mother said.

While not calling for an outright ban on police pursuits, Kate is urging lawmakers to implement more oversight—such as requiring supervisor approval and restricting chases in densely populated areas.

"I think there needs to be more checks and balances in how Georgia State Patrol is able to use their power on our streets," she said.

RELATED: Advocates call for end to high-speed chases after deadly Little Five Points crash

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office released a statement last week, saying ending police chases would be a "bad idea" and placing blame for the crash solely on the fleeing driver. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said its pursuit policy is "grounded in law, shaped by training, and guided by a clear standard that actions be objectively reasonable."

What you can do:

Kate, meanwhile, is encouraging Georgians to call their lawmakers and demand change. The Schoenke family has also launched a GoFundMe to help launch an advocacy effort to promote changes in high-speed chases in the state.