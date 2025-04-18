Mother speaks out at bond hearing for suspect in deadly L5P crash

A 23-year-old woman accused of killing a man during a high-speed police chase in Little Five Points was denied bond during a court hearing Friday.

What we know:

Faduma Mohamed faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving, after authorities say she crashed into another vehicle while fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers earlier this week.

Faduma Mohamed, Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The crash killed 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke, whose vehicle was struck by Mohamed during the pursuit.

Cooper Schoenke. Courtesy photo (obtained with permission)

What they're saying:

During the bond hearing, prosecutors revealed that Mohamed had other open criminal cases at the time of the fatal incident. Schoenke’s mother also addressed the court, delivering an emotional statement as she urged the judge not to grant bond.

What's next:

Following the hearing, the judge denied Mohamed’s request for release. She remains in custody as the case moves forward.