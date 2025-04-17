Mug shot released in fatal L5P crash that killed innocent driver

article

The mug shot for the driver arrested after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in the heart of the Little Five Points neighborhood in Atlanta has been released.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull over 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed of Stone Mountain on Monday night on Interstate 20 eastbound near Boulevard after observing her speeding and weaving through traffic. When she failed to pull over, the trooper initiated a pursuit that exited the highway and continued north along Moreland Avenue.

As Mohamed approached the intersection at McLendon Avenue, she allegedly ran a red light, crashing into 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke’s Honda. The impact pushed the car nearly a block from the point of collision, witnesses said.

Schoenke was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mohamed was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She has since been released from the hospital and was booked into the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Jail on Thursday. She faces charges including homicide by vehicle in the first degree, operating a vehicle without a valid decal, exceeding maximum speed limits, failure to obey a traffic control device, aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving under the influence, and other charges.

What they're saying:

Following the fatal crash, a group of advocates, along with state and local lawmakers, held a press conference calling for changes to the Georgia State Patrol's pursuit policy.

The group says the crash is the latest in a "growing pattern of deadly, preventable tragedies resulting from high-speed chases often initiated by GSP over low-level traffic infractions."

They cited a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showing that pursuits involving the GSP have led to more than 1,900 injuries and 63 deaths in the last five years.

"GSP’s pursuit policy isn’t about public safety—it’s about projecting power, no matter the cost to human life. The Georgia State Patrol is operating with outdated policies that endanger the public and create a ‘Dukes of Hazzard’-like environment on our streets," said Devin Barrington-Ward, director of communications at the National Police Accountability Project. "There is no justification for taking innocent lives, particularly in the pursuit of minor infractions. We’re calling on state leaders to act now and put public safety before the need for speed."

Lawmakers and advocates want the GSP to restrict high-speed pursuits to cases involving violent felonies, require approval before beginning or continuing a chase, and prohibit high-speed pursuits and PIT maneuvers in highly populated areas, residential neighborhoods, and major pedestrian corridors.

Schoenke's mother released the following statement:

"We are grieving the loss of our beloved Cooper, a kind and loving son, brother, and friend. He was a gentle soul with a big heart that matched his height. He had a dry sense of humor and was a master of comedic timing. He loved music, and his job at the Fox Theatre allowed him to be immersed in it. He grew up in Atlanta. His grandfather, John Patrick Crecine, the former president of Georgia Tech, helped bring the Olympics to Atlanta. Like his grandfather, Cooper loved this city and the Little Five Points neighborhood. He cared deeply about equality, this community, and his neighbors. Any mother losing a child is an unthinkable tragedy, made worse only by the fact that this fatal accident could have been prevented. In honor of Cooper, we’ll be advocating for responsible change to GSP’s pursuit policy in hopes of preventing even one more innocent life being lost."

The other side:

Georgia State Patrol issued a statement on Thursday in response to the criticism it received following the fatal incident. In the statement, they pointed out that Mohamed's driving posed a "grave danger" to the public before she was being pursued, and she initiated the pursuit. They also defended their pursuit policy, saying it is grounded in law and shaped by training. Additionally, GSP says it is conducting a full review on the incident.

The statement, which was posted on Facebook, reads:

"Every life lost on Georgia’s roadways is a tragedy, and the death of a 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke in this incident is nothing short of heartbreaking. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this devastating time as they face the unimaginable loss of a son, brother, friend, and member of our community.

What we know at this point is that a Georgia State Trooper attempted a lawful traffic stop with a marked patrol car after observing a vehicle being driven at high speeds, erratically weaving between lanes of I-20, and putting others in danger. What could have been a brief encounter quickly escalated when the driver, Faduma Mohamed, made the decision to flee, continued her erratic driving, and, in under two minutes, struck the vehicle driven by Cooper Schoenke.

Let us be clear: Faduma Mohamed’s erratic and reckless driving posed a grave danger to the public before she was pursued by a Georgia State Trooper, and the pursuit was initiated by the suspect the moment she chose not to comply with a lawful order to stop. The importance of a driver’s responsibility to stop cannot be overlooked or overstated. Compliance with lawful instructions is the single act that would prevent nearly all pursuits and use-of-force encounters. When people choose not to comply, they not only put themselves in danger, they also put others at risk. The Department’s pursuit policy is grounded in law, shaped by training, and guided by a clear standard that actions be objectively reasonable. We take significant steps to train for, oversee, review, and evaluate our officers’ pursuits and pursuit decision-making. A full and thorough review of the incident is currently underway, involving the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and the Office of Professional Standards.

Law enforcement faces one of the most difficult challenges imaginable: balancing the duty to protect life with the responsibility to stop individuals who show no regard for the lives of others. It’s a complex responsibility. Situations can change at a moment’s notice and must be navigated in real time by the brave men and women sworn to keep our communities safe. If the law is not enforced, those who break it will go unchecked, and crime will grow at the expense of law-abiding citizens. What we can do—and what we will continue to do—is hold those who break the law accountable and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent that Georgia law allows."

What's next:

At this time, Mohamed is being held on no bond.