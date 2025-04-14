High-speed chase ends in crash in heart of Atlanta's Little Five Points

The Brief A Georgia State Patrol pursuit ended in a fatal crash at Moreland Avenue NE and Euclid Avenue NE, involving a sedan and a minivan, causing traffic to halt for hours. The suspect's vehicle ran a red light during the chase, colliding with another car and resulting in the death of the driver at the scene; the fleeing driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses reported a black SUV being pursued by troopers collided with a Honda sedan, pushing it nearly a block, and a young woman was arrested from the SUV shortly after the incident.



Glass, clothing, and debris were scattered across Moreland Avenue NE at Euclid Avenue NE on Monday evening after a crash in the heart of Little Five Points.

Traffic in the area came to a standstill for hours while crews worked to investigate and clean up.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle around 7:51 p.m. on Monday. Troopers believe the driver was speeding and spotted the vehicle weaving in and out of lanes along Interstate 20 eastbound near Boulevard. When the driver failed to stop, the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The chase continued off the interstate onto Moreland Avenue, heading north. At the intersection of Moreland Avenue and McLendon Avenue, the suspect's vehicle ran a red light and collided with another car, striking it on the driver’s side.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 5 crews spotted a sedan with a red tarp covering the driver's side window that appeared to have been struck by a minivan and had come to rest in front of the now-closed Corner Tavern.

Firefighters at one point used equipment to pull the vehicle apart so they could get inside.

What they're saying:

Eyewitnesses said a black SUV being pursued by troopers slammed into a Honda sedan, pushing the car nearly an entire block from the point of impact. The force of the collision left debris scattered across the roadway and resulted in a chaotic scene that drew firefighters, police, and stunned onlookers.

According to witnesses, at least one person died in the crash, though officials have not yet confirmed the fatality. A young woman was reportedly pulled from the SUV and arrested by troopers shortly after the incident.

What we don't know:

Crime scene tape blocked the intersection well into the evening as the investigation into the crash continued.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Troopers have not yet released official details about the victim or the circumstances leading to the pursuit.