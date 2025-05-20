Teens arrested in connection with deadly Monroe shooting

The Brief Two teenagers, Laddarreus Tiller and Jatorian Ellis, have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including felony murder, in connection with the May 6 shooting in Monroe. The shooting resulted in the death of 17-year-old Etienne Boakye and critically injured 23-year-old Jazaire Burgess; both incidents occurred on Lacy Street. Monroe Police Department acknowledged the collaboration of multiple agencies in the investigation, including the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.



Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month that left a 17-year-old dead and a 23-year-old critically injured, according to Monroe police.

What we know:

Laddarreus Tiller, 17, and Jatorian Ellis, 18, both of Covington, were taken into custody following an investigation into the May 6 shooting on Lacy Street. They face multiple charges, including felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

LaDarreus Male'Ke Tiller (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Eitenne Boakye of Covington and left 23-year-old Jazaire Burgess of Monroe with critical injuries.

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday, the Monroe Police Department credited multiple agencies for their role in the investigation.

"We are proud of our agencies' strong partnership and are thankful for their continued support in keeping our communities safe," the department said. "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and our dedicated Monroe Police Department detectives for their teamwork, professionalism, and determination throughout the investigation."

The backstory:

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Lacy Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Etienne Boakye of Covington suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him, Boakye died from his injuries at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police were alerted to a second gunshot victim at the intersection of Pine Park Street and Knight Street. That victim, 23-year-old Jazaier Burgess of Monroe, was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe both shootings occurred on Lacy Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case, which remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at (678) 283-5422 or via email at mstuddard@monroega.gov.