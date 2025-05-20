Heroic firefighters rescue two dogs from blaze in Cherokee County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home along Hillcrest Lane in Canton on May 20, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )

The Brief Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home in Cherokee County. One dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. Fire crews stayed on the scene for an extended period, with more information pending.



Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on Hillcrest Lane in Cherokee County on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to the residential structure fire in Canton and were able to safely remove both animals from the home.

One of the dogs was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

What we don't know:

Fire crews remained on the scene late into the response.

Authorities said additional information would be released as it becomes available.