Heroic firefighters rescue two dogs from blaze in Cherokee County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 20, 2025 8:19pm EDT
Canton
Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home along Hillcrest Lane in Canton on May 20, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )

The Brief

    • Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home in Cherokee County.
    • One dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.
    • Fire crews stayed on the scene for an extended period, with more information pending.

CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on Hillcrest Lane in Cherokee County on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to the residential structure fire in Canton and were able to safely remove both animals from the home. 

One of the dogs was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

What we don't know:

Fire crews remained on the scene late into the response. 

Authorities said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

The Source: The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Service provided the details and images for this article.

