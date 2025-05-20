Heroic firefighters rescue two dogs from blaze in Cherokee County
Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home along Hillcrest Lane in Canton on May 20, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )
CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on Hillcrest Lane in Cherokee County on Tuesday, officials said.
What we know:
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to the residential structure fire in Canton and were able to safely remove both animals from the home.
One of the dogs was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.
What we don't know:
Fire crews remained on the scene late into the response.
Authorities said additional information would be released as it becomes available.
The Source: The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Service provided the details and images for this article.