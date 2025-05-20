High-speed chase through northeast Georgia ends in arrest

The Brief A high-speed chase began when a driver in a Range Rover used the emergency lane to bypass traffic on Interstate 85 North, leading authorities through multiple counties in northeast Georgia. Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers deployed spike strips, deflating the vehicle's front tires, and state troopers took over the pursuit. The chase concluded with the driver attempting to flee on foot, but was apprehended using a Taser; no injuries were reported.



A driver was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in northeast Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

The incident began around 3:34 p.m. when state troopers spotted a black Land Rover Range Rover passing vehicles in the emergency lane on Interstate 85 North near mile marker 157. Troopers activated emergency lights to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and continued using the emergency lane to bypass traffic.

After exiting the interstate at Exit 166 onto Highway 106, the driver was spotted by Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers, who attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, initiating a pursuit that continued onto Georgia Highway 59. The driver briefly turned around on Church Street in Carnesville before heading back north on GA-59.

MCCD officers deployed spike strips, successfully deflating both front tires. State troopers then took over the pursuit as the primary agency.

The chase ended when the vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but troopers deployed a department-issued Taser after multiple commands to stop. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The man's name and charges have not been released.