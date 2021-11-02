Mother of murdered Fulton County deputy asks for help after loss of 2 children

article

Almost a week after a shooting that took the life of a Fulton County deputy and her brother, their mother is getting ready to bury them.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

According to Newton County authorities, Shakeema Jackson, a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy, and her brother, Lavoy Brown, were killed at a home in Covington last Wednesday.

Investigators say Shakeema Jackson's husband, Jaquavia Jackson, is the one who pulled the trigger. The two had been married for a year and have a young son.

The two siblings' mother, Zona Inman, said it was Jackson, her son-in-law, who broke the news about the shootings last Wednesday.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEATH OF FULTON COUNTY DEPUTY, BROTHER

"He called me before he called the police. 'Mom, mom, someone shot Shakeema and Levoy. They're dead. They're dead,'" she said.

Newton County authorities said Jackson was detained the night of the shootings and then arrested and charged on Friday for the murder of his wife and her brother.

Jaquavia Jackson (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

According to Inman, Jackson showed up to her house twice before his arrest to try to get his son.

"I had to get my daughter's job to go outside and guide me and protect me and the baby and keep him from coming into my house,' she said.

Inman said her daughter will be buried on Sunday, and her son on Monday.

However, she said she has come across a financial hurdle. She said she learned Jackson is the beneficiary for half of her daughter's life insurance.

She's asking for help as she works to get things figured out.

Deputy Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"He stole them from me. He took it from me. She was my princess. My jewel," Inman said.

Inman says her son was a hard worker who loved his family.

She says her grandson, Ashton, was the joy of her daughter's life.

"She raised a beautiful son. That was her whole world," Inman said.

Now, the 1-and-a-half-year-old is Inman's source of strength. She said she's staying strong because she knows that is what is best for her grandson.

You can help by donating to the GoFundMe here.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS