Fulton County deputy killed in alleged domestic incident, sheriff says

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in an alleged domestic incident Wednesday night.

A spokesman with the agency told FOX 5 that detectives are still interviewing witnesses and have not named a suspect at this time.

Investigators said the incident is being investigated as a possible domestic.

Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson and her brother Levoy Brown died Wednesday in a shooting in Newton County. They were both shot multiple times at Jackson's Covington home at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators said.

Jackson had been with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office since 2018 when she started as a detention officer. She had just become a deputy sheriff a month ago.

Deputies said Jackson was eager to learn, had a bubbly, positive disposition, and always greeted inmates every morning no matter how disrespectful they were to her.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers."

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his office is providing peer support, and chaplain services to those hit hard by her tragic death.

"We are going to each roll call and really just trying to provide a level of comfort for our team as we continue in and through this process," said Sheriff Labat. "We are just asking for everyone to continue to pray for us. It is definitely a difficult time for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office."

Deputy Jackson's colleagues joined grieving family and friends at her mother's home Thursday afternoon.

Zona Inman said her children were both very religious, involved in church, loved God and family.

Devastated by their deaths, she vows she won't rest until their killer is brought to justice.

"They will get justice," Inman said. "We will get justice and that's for sure."

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Officials have not released information about the incident.

Services and arrangements for Deputy Jackson will be announced once they are confirmed.

