Mother 9-year-old boy killed in shooting wants teen who pulled trigger charged

The mother of 9-year-old shot and killed by a teen said she wants the 16-year-old who pulled the trigger charged with murder.

Denisia Mack said the pain she is feeling is indescribable. The pregnant mother of four picked up her son Kimoni from school at the Peace Preparatory Academy on Wednesday as she had done so many times before.

Kimoni Mack (Courtesy of the family)

She went home and was cooking dinner when she got the call from her friend and his godmother who lives on Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta.

"Kimoni has shot himself in the neck. Hurry, hurry get to my house," Mack recounted her friend telling her.

The young mother said she knew it didn't sound right that her son shot himself.

"I knew he didn't do it. I kept saying it the whole night. My baby didn't shoot himself. I don't play about guns. I don't like guns around them," Mack said emphatically.

Atlanta police confirmed an unnamed 16-year-old pulled the trigger. They are trying to decide if that teen will be charged.

Mack said Kimoni and his sister Dyniah loved to dance.

She said Kimoni had just made the AB honor roll at school and had a bright future.

Police block of street to investigate deadly shooting

Mack, who is pregnant with her fifth child, said she wants the 16-year-old who Atlanta police said is responsible for pulling the trigger, charged with murdering her son.

"I understand if it was an accident but I feel like he still has to suffer the consequences," the mother concluded.

The name of the teen has not been released.

