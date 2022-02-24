Boy, 9, killed in late-night Atlanta shooting

A late-night shooting has left a 9-year-old boy dead.

Police were called out to the Station at Richmond Hill apartment complex on Southeast Atlanta's Richmond Circle around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Arriving officers found the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives collected ballistic evidence and interviewed a number of people trying to determine what led up to the deadly shot being fired.

Police block of street to investigate deadly shooting

Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting took place inside an apartment. There were no other children inside, but adults were around at the time.

So far no arrests have been made. Investigators say it's too early to know if the boy shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger.

So far no arrests have been made. Investigators say it's too early to know if the boy shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger.

