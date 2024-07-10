Mother killed at East Point block party: Reward offered for information

article

A $2,000 reward has been offered in connection to the death of a young mother who was killed while attending a block party in East Point on July 6.

According to East Point Police Department, Andrea Priester was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle around 11:16 p.m. July 6 in the area of Harlan Drive and Cedar Avenue when someone fired multiple shots and Priester was shot in the back. She died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

RELATED: Mother of two killed in East Point block party shooting: 'Anybody's worst nightmare'

Priester was attending a block party in the area with more than 100 people in attendance, police said. They believe someone saw what happened and has firsthand knowledge of the shooting.

Priester, 24, was a daughter and a mother of two young sons.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Deidra Dukes spoke with her parents on Monday. They said they would not rest until someone was held responsible. They are also offering a $1,000 reward.

The $2,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta and will be given in exchange for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. Lt. R. Michaud is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Lt. Michaud’s phone number is 404-559-6225. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.