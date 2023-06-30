Mom charged with murder after girl's body found in vacant DeKalb County apartment

Police have arrested and charged the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found in a vacant DeKalb County apartment over the weekend.

Officials say they began their investigation Sunday after a neighbor called police when he smelled a foul odor coming from an apartment at the Hidden Valley Apartment Complex on Misty Waters Drive.

The man told police he went inside the unit to investigate and discovered the body of a little girl in a closet.

According to investigators, the body's condition showed the child had been dead for some time. They have since identified her as 7-years-old Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

Friday, officials announced that they had identified the girl's mother as Alondra Hobbs.

Officers arrested Hobbs on Thursday and charged her with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree.

The body of a young girl was found in a DeKalb County apartment complex along Misty Waters Drive off Candler Road on June 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Shocked neighbors recalled that a woman lived in the upstairs unit but say they never saw a child.

"The child never went out of the apartment. Didn't go to school. There was nobody to say, ‘Where was this kid?’ And that's sad. It's a sad statement about the world we live in," Catherine Costello said.

Police have not released the girl's cause of death and say they are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call the DeKalb County Police Department.