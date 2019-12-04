Morrow City Council race undecided, again

Morrow City Council post-four candidates may end up in another runoff.

On Tuesday, voters went to the polls to decide the race between Councilman Larry Ferguson and challenger Khoa Vuong. The two ended up in a runoff following the November election.

The results are as follows:

Ferguson – 300 votes

Vuong – 300 votes

Each candidate is hoping any outstanding ballots will be counted in their favor.

“The only other person I know that's was even in a runoff was me 30 years ago,” says, Mayor-elect John Lampl.

Lampl is referring to the election that ended with him serving on Morrow City Council. On Tuesday, he unseated Mayor Jeffery DeTar.

“We're not a very big city, so you usually don't have three candidates running. So, that's rare by itself,” says Lampl. “Then you have a runoff election then you have a tie from that that's intense for everyone.”

Although this is a city race, the Clayton County Board of Elections is overseeing the process. On Friday, it is expected to announce any outstanding ballots. Lampl says, if necessary, the board could also announce another runoff that could happen by the of the year.