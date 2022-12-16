More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

article

More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment.

Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.

Police say they found the toddler Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Hearthstone Landing Drive after receiving a tip. Police did not say who made that report.

The toddler's cause of death was not immediately released.

Police have not clarified Diallo's relationship to the little girl.

Diallo remained in the Cherokee County Detention Center on Friday without bond.