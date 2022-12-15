Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

A 40-year-old Canton woman was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment.

The shocking discovery was made Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Hearthstone Landing Drive. Investigators say someone walked inside the Canton Police Department around 4 p.m. and provided information that led officers to the little girl’s body being found.

"They received information about a deceased toddler being located inside a residence," said Canton Police Sgt. Tiffany Cromer.

Police did not say who made that report.

"An incident of this nature, involving a child is heartbreaking," Sgt. Cromer said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

"At this time, the body will be turned over to the GBI crime lab to determine a cause of death," Sgt. Cromer said.

Phillissa Diallo, 40, faces charges in the case, but police would not clarify her relationship to the little girl.

"She’s currently being charged with concealing the death of one person and one count of cruelty to children in the second degree," Sgt. Cromer said.

Diallo remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center on Thursday without bond, will help answer

Canton police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.