Mistrial in case against Gwinnett County judge accused of computer trespassing

There was no resolution in the case of a Gwinnett County judge accused of felony computer trespassing.

The judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the three counts against Judge Kathryn Schrader.

Prosecutors say Judge Schrader broke the law when she hired a private investigator to install a monitoring device on her county computer.

The defense argued the judge did nothing illegal and feared someone was trying to hack into her computer.

Judge Schrader remains suspended.

A new trial date has not been set.