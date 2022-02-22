Expand / Collapse search

Missing Woodstock woman possibly driving gold Toyota Camry

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Investigators said 33-year-old Alicia Dortch was last seen on Feb. 18 in Woodstock. Investigators believe the may have left in a gold 2007 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag: TCV0336.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman reported missing over the weekend, last seen near her Woodstock home.

Investigators said 33-year-old Alicia Dortch was last seen on Feb. 18. 

Investigators believe the may have left in a gold 2007 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag: TCV0336. Police released an image of what they think is her car on McCollum Road on Sunday.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

