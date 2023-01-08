MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

article

Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest Atlanta.

Hill was described as being 6-feet-4-inches tall and about 350 pounds. Police said Hill was last seen wearing a gray-blue long-sleeved shirt, and gray and dark blue sweatpants that feature a picture of the Chuckie Doll down the right leg.

If you have seen this man or know where he might be, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.