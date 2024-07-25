Missing Gwinnett County man found dead in truck, police searching for killer

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying the suspected killer of a 40-year-old man whose body was found in his truck.

Investigators say 40-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez was reported missing by his wife on July 1.

"The wife of the deceased contacted the Gwinnett County Police Department to report her husband did not return home after work," Sgt. Collin Flynn said.

Two days later, officers made the grim discovery of Rodriguez's body inside a parked truck on Paden Cove Trail.

On Thursday, investigators shared two photos of a man they believe is connected to Rodriguez's death.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. Officials say he was last seen walking on Bethesda Church Road near Hidden Drive.

"Everybody is like me and surprised. Everyone who has come in and out of here has passed it," a neighbor told FOX 5.

The neighbor said the vehicle had been there for two days. Many assumed it was just broken down.

"Everyone says, 'Not my neighborhood,' but you're not safe anywhere you go," the neighbor said. "Y'all, wake up, open your eyes and be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention."

How did Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez die?

Flynn says investigators don't know if he was killed near the truck, inside of it, or if he was taken there afterward.

Police said Rodriguez only lived a few short miles away and didn't have a job that would keep him away overnight.

Police have not released the exact cause of Rodriguez's death.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

FOX 5's Eric Perry contrubted to this report.