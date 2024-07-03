Body of missing Gwinnett County man found in truck, police investigating

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating the killing of a missing Lawrenceville man whose body was found in his truck early Wednesday morning.

Officials say 40-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez had been reported missing by his wife on July 1.

The woman told officers that Rodriguez never came home that afternoon, and she had last seen him leaving in his truck earlier in the day.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail to check on a truck parked in the area. When officers looked inside, they found Rodriguez's body.

At this time, officials say they believe the case is a homicide and are working to determine what led to the man's death. Currently, the motive for the incident is not known, police say.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.