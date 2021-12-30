Missing Georgia 6-year-old and mother recovering after abduction

Rachel, 6, and her mother Esperanz Parada were found safe in Tijuana, Mexico following a nationwide search for the woman and child.

Parada told federal agents her ex-husband kidnapped her and their daughter and took them to Mexico where they were rescued by police.

They were reported missing Monday and were believed to have been taken against their will by Alexis Zecena Lopez.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said mother and daughter were in extreme danger because Lopez was currently out on bond awaiting trial for the kidnap and sexual assault of Esperanz and had cut off his ankle monitor before fleeing the state with his ex-wife and daughter.

"We had some workable leads as they were possibly headed," Chief Marsh said."

Esperanz disappeared after dropping her boyfriend off at an area hospital at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Flowery Branch woman told her boyfriend she was going to her ex-husband's house in Cumming to pick up Rachel.

On Wednesday police announced a break in the case. US Marshals and the FBI tracked Lopez and his victims to Mexico.

"It was a real weight off us to know that she was in fact ok, that Rachel was ok, and that Alex had been taken into custody without any major issue," said Marsh. "We really appreciate the US Marshalls Office and the FBI for helping us out with this investigation. We got leads locally that we were able to pass on to them that they worked in real time, and I think the cooperation from everybody was what was most beneficial to getting them back into safety."

Rachel and her mother will return to Georgia sometime this week.

