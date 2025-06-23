Masked man harasses Michigan family with 'disturbing behavior'
article
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A strange case of harassment is being reported in a Detroit suburb involving a masked man.
The backstory:
Police call it an ongoing harassment situation where an individual wearing a mask has been targeting a family.
The stalking is taking place in Dearborn Heights.
Police said the man shows up outside the home and on the property, usually around midnight, and displays "disturbing behavior" during the incidents.
"While no physical harm has been reported, this behavior is considered threatening and has understandably caused concern," a police spokesperson said in a release.
The Source: Information for this report is from Dearborn Heights police.