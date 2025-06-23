article

The Brief Police near Detroit are alerting the public of a strange suspect. The masked man has been seen harassing a family in Dearborn Heights, usually around midnight. Police say the individual displays "disturbing behavior" during the incidents.



The backstory:

Police call it an ongoing harassment situation where an individual wearing a mask has been targeting a family.

The stalking is taking place in Dearborn Heights.

Police said the man shows up outside the home and on the property, usually around midnight, and displays "disturbing behavior" during the incidents.

"While no physical harm has been reported, this behavior is considered threatening and has understandably caused concern," a police spokesperson said in a release.