Missing Georgia 6-year-old and mother found safe in Mexico, father arrested

A man is in custody in connection to the kidnappings of a Forsyth County mother and her 6-year-old daughter.

Esperanza Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena were found safe in Mexico and are now back in the U.S. with law enforcement officials, according to Cumming police.

The pair were believed to have been taken against their will by Rachel’s father, Alex R. Zecena-Lopez.

According to Cumming police, Alex Zecena-Lopez has been arrested in the kidnappings and is currently awaiting extradition.

Rachel Zecena (Cumming Police Department)

"I am very thankful to the US Marshals and FBI for all the hard work they put into helping track down Esperanza and Rachel and bringing them home safely," a statement from Cumming police read.

An Amber Alert was issued just after midnight on Tuesday. Authorities believed Esperanza, 45, and Rachel ,6, were taken against their wills by Zecena-Lopez, investigators said.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas (Cumming Police Department)

The trio were thought to be traveling in a 2016 black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470. That car was spotted along Interstate 40 near Seligman, Arizona around 11 p.m. Mountain Time, within an hour after the amber alert was issued, Arizona trooper said. They believe the vehicle was headed towards California.

Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez (Cumming Police Department)

Esperanz disappeared after dropping her boyfriend off at an area hospital at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She told her boyfriend she was going to her ex-husband's house to pick up Rachel.

The investigation is ongoing.

