Police search for Henry County burglar who caused $8,000 in damage

Published  June 23, 2025 4:16pm EDT
Henry County
Suspect wanted for breaking in a Henry County smoke shop. Courtesy of Henry County police. 

The Brief

    • The department says the person, pictured above, broke into Smokes and Cigars in the 6100 block of Highway 155 N on June 6.
    • Surveillance video shows it happened around 5:30 a.m.
    • The person got away with 2,000 in cash from the cash register, according to Henry County police. They also caused $6,000 in other damages.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -
Police in Henry County want help finding a suspect who caused over $8,000 of damages to a smoke shop.  

What we know:

The department says the person, pictured above, broke into Smokes and Cigars in the 6100 block of Highway 155 N on June 6. Surveillance video shows it happened around 5:30 a.m.

The person got away with 2,000 in cash from the cash register, according to Henry County police.

Police said they also caused $3,000 in damage to the front door and $3,500 in damage to the cases that hold the vapes.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say if the suspect took any vapes.

Police said the suspect got away in a car, but didn't have details on what type. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a Facebook post by the Henry County Police Department. 

