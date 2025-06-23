Police search for Henry County burglar who caused $8,000 in damage
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -
Police in Henry County want help finding a suspect who caused over $8,000 of damages to a smoke shop.
What we know:
The department says the person, pictured above, broke into Smokes and Cigars in the 6100 block of Highway 155 N on June 6. Surveillance video shows it happened around 5:30 a.m.
The person got away with 2,000 in cash from the cash register, according to Henry County police.
Police said they also caused $3,000 in damage to the front door and $3,500 in damage to the cases that hold the vapes.
What we don't know:
Police didn't say if the suspect took any vapes.
Police said the suspect got away in a car, but didn't have details on what type.
The Source: Information for this article came from a Facebook post by the Henry County Police Department.