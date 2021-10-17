Missing Decatur man last known to be in Dahlonega

article

Police are searching for a missing Decatur 29-year-old man.

David Summerford was last known to be in the Dahlonega area on Oct. 13, the Decatur Police Department said.

Police describe Summerford as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

David Summerford (Decatur Police Department)

Summerford suffers from mental health issues, police said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS