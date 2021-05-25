Search for missing 16-year-old Cherokee County boy

article

Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Anthony Aubrie Pierre Hinds was listed as a missing runaway juvenile, according to the Cherokee County School District Police Department. Police said he was last seen at Woodstock High School around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Hinds is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie.

Anyone who sees Hinds is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County School Police at 770-704-4346.

