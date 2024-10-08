Expand / Collapse search

Missing Cherokee County 12-year-old boy found

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 8, 2024 10:06pm EDT
Cherokee County
Abel Richards (Cherokee County Schools Police Department)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police say the boy has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who did not come home from school on the bus on Tuesday afternoon. 

Abel Richards is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

According to the Cherokee County Schools Police Department, he was wearing a red Deadpool hoodie, black shorts and red slip-ons. 

The family says he was spotted around Town Lake around 5 p.m. and could be headed towards Ball Ground. 

Anyone who sees him should call the Cherokee County Schools Police Department on 770-704-4346 or contact 911. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.