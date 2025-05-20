Suspected gunman chased victim around Atlanta gas station, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers say on May 7, they responded to a report of a shooting on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his left leg.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say they believe the suspect in the case chased the man around the Citgo gas station parking lot after shooting him.

What we don't know:

Authorities shared a surveillance photo of the suspect in the hopes that someone could help identify him.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

If you know anything that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).