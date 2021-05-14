Missing baby, toddler thought to be with 'armed and dangerous' man, police say

article

Police in Griffin are working to locate two missing children they say may be in danger.

Sage, 3-months-old, and Violet Dowell, 3-years-old, are said to be with their mother, Jenna Gromoll. They are believed to be in the company of Curtis Powell. Powell, 51, has active warrants for armed robbery and police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Gromoll and the children were last seen in Griffin, but authorities say they could be in the Atlanta Metro area.

"The safety and well being of the children is our number one priority. Please help if you know where the children are located," the department stated in a Facebook post.

If you have information that would help us locate Sage and Violet, please contact Inv. J. Spears at 770-229-6450, ext. 559 or email at jspears@cityofgriffin.com.

