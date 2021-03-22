Police searching for Atlanta missing woman

article

Police in Atlanta are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman the department said expressed suicidal intentions before leaving home.

Police said 37-year-old Miah Durand was last seen at 4:45 a.m. on Monday at Briar Glenn Lane.

Police said Durand is approximately 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

RELATED: Police searching for missing Georgia college freshman

Police said she left wearing black pants and a black top.

Police said if any information is known on her whereabouts, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Advertisement

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.