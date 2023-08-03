School bus overturned, garbage truck frontend smashed in Milton crash

article

Two people were injured after a school bus and a trash truck got into a crash with another car in Milton on Thursday afternoon.

A photo posted to the City of Milton Fire Department Facebook page shows the mangled wreckage of the front end of the garbage truck and the school bus on its side.

It happened near the intersection of Birmingham Highway and Batesville Road.

Fire officials say no students were on board the bus, but two other people were rushed to an area hospital with injuries. No word on which patient came from which vehicle.

The nearby roadways were closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Storms were moving through the area at the time and investigators will be looking into what role the weather may have played, if any, in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.