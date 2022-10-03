Milton city leaders consider tightening restrictions on alcohol sales for some businesses

While the City of Milton is in the process of re-writing its alcohol code, tensions were high during discussions at Monday’s council meeting.

Audience members boo’d as city leaders discussed getting rid of the current permit offered to Limited Food Service Restaurants, which allows alcohol to make up 70 percent of all sales and food to take up the remaining 30 percent. The city’s planning commission recommended the change to a 50/50 split on alcohol and food sales for restaurants.

"The council’s range of options include discontinuing the license with no renewals," Milton City Manager Steven Krokoff said during the meeting.

Billy Allen is the owner of the World Famous Billy Allen’s, a music venue, restaurant and bar in Milton that opened in March.

"I was invited here, and I said the only way I can be here and afford it is if you allow me this amended license," Allen explained.

He told FOX 5 Atlanta he received approval for the permit last year when he applied and though he is the only business owner in the city limits with that type of permit, it could be detrimental to his business.

"To me that feels like they are targeting me and I think it’s very unfair," he said. "I just want the city council to see what they’re doing to me and what I’m doing for the community and the people."

Dozens of Milton residents and others from neighboring cities attended the meeting in shirts that said "keep live music in Crabapple."

"There’s nothing like this in this part of town and if we want to grow this area, which is what I believe the marketplace is all about, then we need to have music and we need to have places to go," Milton resident Lori Evans told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Others residents agreed with the planning commission’s recommendation.

"I don’t think a 70-30 ratio is needed for a successful restaurant community…removing 70-30 is not about one business, it’s about how it impacts the future of Milton," one woman said during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Allen said that 20 percent difference goes to securing live music acts his venue attracts. He told Fox 5 he's hoping a strong show of solidarity from community members will guide the mayor council in their decision. City leaders will meet again to discuss the proposed changes next Monday and they’ll take it to a vote on October 17th.