Midnight deadline for Georgia presidential recount approaches

The Secretary of State’s Office said 140 of Georgia’s 159 counties have completed the full process in the recount of the presidential race just hours ahead of the midnight deadline.

State elections officials said 113 of those counties have certified their votes.

Two counties have partially reported and 17 counties have yet to report at all.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, President Donald Trump had 1,622,398 votes to President-elect Joe Biden’s 1,361,846

Counties that Biden won previously that are not included in vote totals yet are Fulton, Cobb, Clayton, Chatham, Douglas, Henry, and Muscogee.

All counties are expected to be complete with the recount by midnight. The state is expected to recertify the recount by Friday.

Georgia’s largest voting district, Fulton County, had issues on Sunday as one of the newly purchased Dominion Voting Systems servers crashed. Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager under Georgia’s Secretary of State, said the state has sent them two additional scanners on Sunday and four more on Monday to help complete the count on time.

Officials for the Trump campaign requested the recount of the presidential race in Georgia since the initial results were within one percent. A separate hand-recount audit of the election was ordered by the Secretary of State’s Office immediately following the election to test the integrity of Georgia’s new voting system. While some uncounted votes were found during the audit, the end result stayed about the same.

Sterling said he doesn’t believe this recount, which is being conducted by scanner, will impact the outcome of the election.

The recount and the upcoming runoffs have produced strong rhetoric and even threats from supporters of the Trump campaign. Sterling during a Monday press conference challenged President Trump and Georgia's two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, to denounce the violence and tone down the rhetoric surrounding this election season.

He said the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was a 20-something Gwinnett County contractor with Dominion, the company entrusted with Georgia’s new voting system, had a noose out in front of his home with his name on it after a video was posted online claiming to show him “manipulate data.”

