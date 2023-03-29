Family devastated after father of 6 gunned down: 'God, I wasn’t ready'

Someone shot and killed a 51-year-old husband and father of six, devastating his family.

Atlanta Police are searching for the killer after the deadly shooting in the parking lot of Food Mart located along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Derrick William’s family says they want to know why anyone would shoot a man so full of life.

"I’m trying hard to keep it together, but God, I wasn’t ready," tearful Carla Williams said. She is William’s younger sister.

Derrick William's (Supplied)

William’s siblings are trying to support each other after the sudden loss of their big brother, 51-year-old "Diab" as everyone called him.

"Big energy... everyone knows him. He is that guy! Lovable, likable guy, outgoing, uplifting, and he motivates you," Derrick’s younger brother Benjamin said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Food Mart located along Metropolitan Parkway on March 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

"He would give you the clothes off his back and go without. My brother would go without for others. He’s harmless. He’s harmless. Everyone knows he’s harmless," his sister Carla Williams commented.

Police say Diab got into an argument with another man. Detectives say that person pulled out a gun and fired one time.

Derrick William's (Supplied)

William’s family just wants to know why.

Reporter: "So, you don’t think he had a gun?"

Carla Williams: "No, never, never. He’ll tell you in a minute, ‘I’ll fight you with my hands.’ Diab is not that type of guy. My mom, she doesn’t deserve this. She doesn’t. No one does. His kids like... this little baby won’t get to know how fun of a guy her father really was," his sister said with regret.

Family members of Derrick William says his little girl will grow up not knowing her father after he was gunned down at a food mart along Metropolitan Parkway on March 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

The family says Diab drove a white Toyota Corolla. The family says they have not seen it since the shooting.