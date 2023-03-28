51-year-old victim dead in Atlanta parking lot shooting
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police is investigating a deadly shooting on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
A 51-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Food Mart Tuesday night. First responders rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he died soon after.
Police have not yet released any identifying information on a suspect.
Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.