PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta tornado, severe storms crush cars, snap trees, take out power

Various parts of metro Atlanta and south Georgia are facing the aftermath of severe storms that ravaged the Peach State Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds reaching 115 mph touched down in Rockdale County, evidenced by the trail of snapped trees, trapped residents and other devastation it left behind.

FOX 5 Atlanta visited a series of sites across the state, surveying the damage.

DeKalb County

Stonecrest

High winds brought down trees along Carriage View Place in Stonecrest.

High wind damage on Carriage View Place in Stonecrest on April 3, 2024.

Rockdale County

An EF-2 tornado left behind widespread damage in Rockdale County. Now, storm surveys and cleanup are underway.

Hill Street

There were reports on Hill Street in Conyers that a fallen tree struck a woman in the head.

Power lines were downed.

Hills Street in Conyers was impassable after trees and power lines fell during a tornado-warned storm on April 3, 2024.

Hurst Road

Around 7 a.m. Rockdale County officials were dispatched to fallen tree on Hurst Road where an elderly woman was possibly trapped. FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently confirmed this detail and whether anyone was injured.

Hurst Road in Conyers on April 3, 2024.

McDaniel Mill Road

Rockdale County officials have warned residents to stay away from McDaniel Mill and Milstead roads where the tornado was believed to have touched down late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The area was blocked off.

"There are a couple houses with trees on top of them and there's no power in the whole neighborhood," a resident trying to get home during the storm told FOX 5. "I'm hoping that my house is okay, and I'm scared that it's not."

Sigman Road

A tree crushed a vehicle at Sigman Road NE and Renaissance Drive NE in Conyers.

Workers cleared the debris blocking the roadway just after midnight. It's not yet clear whether there was anyone in the car.

Sigman Road NE in Conyers (Credit: Pat Taylor)

South Georgia

Crisp County

The sheriff's office set up road closures on North Cedar Creek and Landing Road on Wednesday that specifically impacted residents in the Scenic Route/North Cedar Creek area.

Crisp County Sheriff's Office

Officials provided the following safety reminders for constituents:

If your structure remains undamaged, please remain indoors.

In case your structure is damaged and you require assistance or emergency services, dial 911 immediately. First responders are on standby to provide assistance.

We urge residents to refrain from unnecessary travel in the affected areas due to potential hazards such as damages and gas leaks.

Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the swift and safe management of this situation. Please stay tuned for further updates and adhere to all safety instructions provided by the authorities.

As emergency management authorities assess the damage throughout the area, first responders are providing aid to those in need.

If you live in an affected area, you can check in at the Command Center at Lake Blackshear Baptist Church.